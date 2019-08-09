Thank you, Waldo Montgomery, for sharing your experiences with the wolves in Yellowstone. My husband and I are animal lovers and have enjoyed reading about the wolves. We have read all your letters about wolves in “Letters to the Editor.” Hope to see more.
Thanks also to Jerry Prickett for writing the stories. Had to laugh about “cold feet.”
And thanks to Haroldine Early of Troy for her great letter July 30 in the TDT. Things aren’t always as they seem so hope you follow Haroldine’s advice of using common sense to the topics mentioned (water for the illegals) and other topics/events as well.
Martha Merath
Temple