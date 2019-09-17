I’m writing in response to many articles published about the opioid crises and the alleged role the pharmaceutical industry had in this.
I am a retired physician with over 40 years of pain management specialty experience and would like to show where some of the blame lies which has not been covered. It’s germane to upcoming elections of this great country.
Some readers may recall in the ’90s a great outcry about health care providers were not treating patient’s pain adequately. Congress passed regulations through Medicare/Med- icaid requiring all providers to post pain drawings in every office and hospital room and ask at every visit “are you in pain today? Please rate your pain from one to 10.” The pharmaceutical industry responded by developing longer acting and more powerful pain medications. There were studies these would possibly make patients less likely to become addicted if managed properly. Unfortunately some care providers were lulled into thinking this management was easy and simply required writing a prescription and increasing dosage whenever pain escalated.
There is plenty of blame to go around. I believe the vast majority of this promotion and care were well meaning in the patient’s best interest. It simply got out of hand before the crises became apparent. There was a lot of pressure from Big Government to do something about these patients’ pain! This role the government had to play was entirely overlooked as far as I’ve seen. It needs to be kept in mind when voting. Do you want more big government involved in your health care or do want it entrusted to the professionals to guide you in your care?
William Stanley, D.O.
Temple