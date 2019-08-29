Aug. 15, I was at the Temple Home Depot trying to carry a garden umbrella, a package and trying to juggle a cane which I needed to help me walk.
A mother with her child drove by me, stopped, and a young boy about 10-13 years of age got out of the vehicle and asked if he could help me.
I didn’t get his name, but I just want it to be known that there are still good young people out there; more so than adults I believe. If we had more people in this world who did one act of kindness each day — wouldn’t this world be a better place to live in?
Some adults could definitely learn a lesson from this child.
And a thank you to his mother too; because of her, she has a fine young man to be proud of. I, a stranger, was definitely proud of him.
Carol Nesbitt
Belton