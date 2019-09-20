To see a real example of collusion, examine what happened in Mississippi. Immigration raids there the week of Aug. 5 should concern everyone. Not because of liberals’ objections; liberals care more about illegals than the needs of U.S. citizens.
The necessity of immigration raids demonstrates a conspiracy/collusion between many people willing to break immigration laws and betray America and average Americans for their own selfish reasons including liberals, chicken plant supervisors, other plant employees, area school officials, teachers and other business owners who turned a blind eye to illegals’ presence because it helped their businesses, etc.
News reports said illegal aliens originally were hired to displace black workers requesting more job rights. The plant owners didn’t want to negotiate with the workers, so they decided to encourage illegals to work for less than the black workers. If reports on this are true, the plant owners should be prosecuted for immigration law violation and put in prison.
Illegals’ reasons for coming here are irrelevant. Any illegals whose presence won’t clearly benefit Americans and U.S. economy should be sent back to their countries quickly.
An illegal woman interviewed on the news said that illegals weren’t leaving America voluntarily and would fight. OK, I’ll stand behind black American workers whose jobs were taken by illegals. If forced to fight for our fellow American citizens, illegals should know that Americans will fight hard, never quit and win!
Jack Watson
Temple