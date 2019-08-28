I would like to extend a compliment and thanks to one of the many city services provided to us in Temple. I would like to commend the garbage/brush and bulk pickup folks. I think this service goes unnoticed, for the most part, but it is absolutely vital for us.
On our street we have had a record amount of discarded items and brush over the last couple of months. I have watched the bucket truck operators and they are masters at what they do. They can handle their trucks like kids can handle toy trucks, professionals. I am sure there are some customers that proceed to tell the drivers “how to do their jobs,” but you find those folks in every profession, sigh.
People seem to take garbage and recycle pick up for granted. Try to imagine if these people were not on the job doing what they do. You take your smelly garbage to the street/alley because you don’t want it in the house. Try driving one of those smelly garbage trucks, all day, on a 100-degree day.
Try driving a piece of heavy equipment, all day, at the city landfill. You would quickly find out what bad odor really is.
If you are not aware of it, the city of Temple, has a very comprehensive website where you can address almost any kind of issue via the internet. If you have not used it, I urge you to check it out. Thanks to the folks that formatted the “city of Temple” website.
Gary Adams
Temple