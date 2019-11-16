My heart goes out to the people of El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. As always after a tragic event like these the Socialist Democrat Party starts the same old line, enhanced background checks, do away with the Second Amendment and blame the president for being a racist or white nationalist and for causing the shooter to carry out the horrific act.
I agree that high-capacity magazines for the AR-15 and AK-47 should be banned. No one needs a double drum magazine holding 100 rounds of ammunition. However, the politicians seem to talk a lot and do nothing. I believe the lieutenant governor hit the nail on the head when he talked about violent video games. With names like “Saints Raw: Third,” “Dead Space 3,” “Hitman: Absolution,” “God of War: Ascension” and “Darkness II,” they do nothing but condition young people to accept violence as a way of life.
Seems Temple News has a perfect opportunity to correct the comment and note no Democrat wants to do away with the Second Amendment. Seems noting the source of who said Democrats want to do away with Second Amendment. What is fact?
Gun control is not come and take owners’ guns. Logic common sense gun controls like Reagan did, banning AK-anything is what is being proposed and discussed.
Cynthia Black
Belton