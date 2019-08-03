The trade war that President Trump created all by himself continues to cause extreme harm to farmers and companies throughout the United States. South Dakota has been devastated by the trade wars that are going on, their Republican governor said.
She said damage done to farmers is trickling down to the rest of the state, “impacting every main street business, everybody that has another entity out there that relies on a successful agriculture industry.” Professor Davis from SMU said, “if you can figure out what size shoe your kids will need to go back to school in August, you should buy those shoes now. They are going to get more expensive in August.”
Twenty years ago, Houston did $1 billion in trade with China. That number swelled to $20 billion in recent years. Not any longer. Farmers, already reeling from Trump’s trade war now face increasing prices for equipment because of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.
After Trump met China at the G20, he said China would be buying our farm products. Now Trump says China “is letting us down” by not buying American agricultural products “that they said they would.” We can just chalk up this failure to the ever-increasing number of disasters of this king of bankruptcies.
Chuck Nissley
Temple