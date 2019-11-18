It’s always mildly amusing to read letters such as the one Mr. G.H. Barrett of Belton submitted published Oct. 14. Those letters are always filled with unsubstantiated assertions and personal opinion with no background support whatsoever.
I used to wonder where people like Mr. Barrett got their “information and facts,” but I’m pretty sure after reading so many letters such as his with the same “facts,” that I know which TV channel and which radio pundits have shaped their thinking. It’s very easy to find that there is no basis in fact for Mr. Barrett’s fascinating claims. It would take a letter twice as long to point out how false so many of them are.
I do agree that our country needs to regain its common sense and to elect people who will follow the Constitution and will tackle the problems which presently beset our nation.
Ben Liles
Salado