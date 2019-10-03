Here’s my pick for the new local elementary school mascot: a porcupine. Don’t laugh, I’m serious. Many years ago, much to the chagrin of the administration, the students of the University of California, Irvine, chose an anteater as their mascot. It worked out fabulously.
Now, the porcupine is prickly and mild mannered. No one messes with it, no one can touch it. It may be slow, think tortoise and the hare, but it wins any altercation and contest. It may be the winningest creature in existence. It can spike its adversaries and get its spines bloody. This satisfies the red color requirement.
Think of the costume possibilities for the mascot, the nicknames, and the potential cheers. “Go Blo Po, you’re the best!” “Popi, always a winner!” “Po, Po, we pine for you!” It’s perfect.
Peter Jessup
Belton