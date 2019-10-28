Hypocrisy redefined. Sen. Mitch McConnell speaking about Clinton, “I am completely and utterly perplexed by those who argue that perjury and obstruction of justice are not high crimes and misdemeanors.”
He also drew attention to a “serious and deeply troubling crisis” for this country. “This is a crisis of confidence, of credibility and of integrity. Our nation is indeed at a crossroads: Will we pursue the search for truth, or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth.”
Great words then but pure hypocrisy now. Sen. Lindsey Graham once said, “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office.” So true Sen. Graham, but evidently only when it applies to Democratic presidents.
Sen. Chuck Grassley said of Clinton, “The true tragedy in this case is the collapse of the president’s moral authority … once you lose your moral authority to lead, you are a failure as a leader.” He added, “Another abuse of power: The full powers of the White House were on lease to stonewall the process and to attack the credibility of those who investigated him…is it OK to lie because the president does it?”
Has Sen. Grassley said the same about Trump’s lies. Hypocrisy redefined! Darn those pesky cameras — they record all your words. Hypocrisy redefined!
Gary Caraway
Salado