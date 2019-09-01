“I’m sorry.” Why are those two words so hard to say? I recently had to say those words to someone. No, I needed to say those words to someone.
We don’t have to say them. Instead, we can selfishly and stubbornly refuse. We go through a whole list of reasons to justify our behavior: What I said/did really wasn’t that bad. It’s really their fault anyway (No, it wasn’t). I don’t have time. I don’t know what to say.
Well I did it. I said, “I’m sorry.” True, I said it in a card and not face-to-face. But I did personally hand the card to the one I hurt. And she smiled. I thought she would scowl at me. I had been rude to her before. But she now smiled. And I felt at peace. Not proud of myself and not patting myself on the back for doing the right thing. I was just at peace.
When you do the right thing, you feel so ... relieved. You feel light. When you avoid doing the right thing, you feel ashamed and have inner turmoil. You spend precious energy make excuses for yourself, and you carry around a heavy weight. I treated my friend the way I would want to be treated — I apologized. I encourage everyone to give it a try.
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple