It is cooler outside now and more people are walking or bicycling at dark and a little after and it is important, to say at least, for folks walking to “light” themselves up with flashlights that glow in the dark or luminous lettered clothing. I have perfect vision in the daytime, but now I am convinced that’s not true at night.
I recently had a close call with a jogger wearing dark clothes and on the wrong side of the road when he decided to cross in front of me. I politely made the block and sat where he could pass by me with danger at very minimum and told him I was sorry of the close call and mentioned he might get a flash light or glow stick. He agreed and I am getting my eyes checked to see if I need night glasses.
Suggestions with appropriate attitude can save lives.
Steve Jones
Temple