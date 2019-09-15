Recently the Telegram included a letter from Mildred Wade on its editorial page. She urged the view that we should be sympathetic to the immigrants from Central America and support their arrival here, citing how horrible it must be to sleep on concrete floors. How many homeless veterans sleep on concrete, Mildred? Shouldn’t we begin our charity at home? No? Were you suggesting we support government spending to such ends?
When I see that you have liquidated all your assets, assigned them and your retirement benefits to a voluntary charity whose purpose it is to help those illegals, I’ll consider your point of view. Until then, you are simply being “holier than thou” and urging use of the pointing “gun” of federal spending at those who oppose such ideas, forcing them to accept that their tax dollars be spent for things that they very strongly oppose. If it’s a matter of conscience it should be left to the consciences of individuals and done in the private sector where participation is voluntary, not coerced. My progeny already have had too much taxpayer debt foisted upon them without consent.
Put the issue to a plebiscite and I’ll abide by its findings without protest. That’s democracy in action, not socialism or political correctness. Until then, use your resources as an example to us all. Drop the holier than thou attitude. Lead by example not by exhortation. That will gain my respect.
Robert Hutchins
Temple