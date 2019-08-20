Fifty years ago, half a million young people bringing little with them but blankets and a dream gathered at a dairy farm in rural New York State. This event became known as the Woodstock Music Festival.
Today, someone looking at pictures and videos from the event might be tempted to dismiss it as a nothing but a collection of hopeless dreamers who didn’t have sense enough to come out of a pouring rain.
Today most of those young people are grandparents and drawing Social Security. They don’t look the same. But they, as well as millions of others who were with them in spirit out in that packed rural field, still carry the dream of a better world based upon peace and love instead of violence and indifference.
Are we today so cynical and desensitized by our turbulent and sometimes violent world that we dismiss peace and love as relics of a naive past? Do we now simply accept conflict and dehumanization as our inevitable future?
Only time will tell. But many of that multitude who drove or hitchhiked or walked all the way to a rural field in the middle of nowhere already knew the answer to our 21st century problems. They knew that love was in fact the answer. For us living today, those who might reject that answer bear the impossible burden of showing us they have a better answer. But there isn’t one.
Woodstock was one of those events that did not end when the stage came down and the fields were cleared. Woodstock lives on as a pathway of a different view of our world and how humankind can peacefully coexist within it.
Don Cillo
Temple