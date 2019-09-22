In response to Cindy Jones’ Sept. 9 letter to the editor, who says she cares about her fellow men, country and the world, she blasts our president by saying his words are not condoned by our Creator.
Perhaps she only listens to one news station. If you want to talk about hateful rhetoric, what about a new member of Congress on day one saying “We’re going to impeach that (expletive)!”
What about telling people to leave an establishment if they do not share your political views? What about anti-Semitic remarks? Saying our president should be assassinated? The proven lies told about Justice Kavanaugh?
Are these words condoned by our Creator? I think not. If you listen to only one side of an issue, you are ignorant of all the facts. A wise person listens to both sides of an argument and then decides which side he or she is on.
Please, let us have calm discussions about opposing views, not temper tantrums and hurtful speech. Think first of others, and remember that a soft answer turns away wrath. Our country has some big problems. Let’s pray for America and that the parties in Congress work together to solve them.
Roiann Ludlow
Belton