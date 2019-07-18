I notice many Democratic political aspirants having been talking about how “white privilege” has guided we voters on who to vote for in national elections.
Let me tell you what I think white privilege really is. It is a privilege to serve in the military that protects this country and has done so for 200-plus years by men and women of every racial and ethnic identity. It is a privilege to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and really mean it, particularly the part that says “one nation indivisible, under God.”
Unfortunately, there are those who want to remove the “under God” part and others who are trying their best to divide us any way they can with false statements, thereby removing the “indivisible” part!
I have had the privilege to serve in the United States Air Force for 55 years, both on active duty for 31 years and as an Air Force Junior ROTC instructor for 24 years. I also have had the privilege of being a civilian police officer, an unpaid elected official in a city government, Bell County ombudsman, and an elected State of Texas Silver Haired Legislature member.
In all that service, I served with many members of all racial and ethnic identities who enjoyed the same privilege of responsibility. The only race I have been taught to recognize the only race is the human race!
George H. Barrett
Belton