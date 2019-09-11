I am bothered by various suggestions on how to control gun violence. Taking guns away is not the solution and besides that it is a violation of our Constitution! The solution should be simple, but it would be hard to take with the left.
My suggestion is our legal system be used to quell gun violence in a strict way. Anyone who commits a crime using a gun should receive a very long prison sentence. Anyone who murders someone using a gun should receive an automatic death sentence! Of course these sentences would come only after the accused was convicted by a jury of their peers.
Too many judges at all levels are too lenient in their sentencing of these criminals and are not protecting the public by allowing these criminals to get off lightly. Perhaps the way we select our judges needs to be examined and revised. A judge should be selected on his or her record. I know that criminal lawyers always attempt to get judges who have a lenient record in sentencing. Our law should be enforced using common sense in all legal proceedings. The only sympathy should be for the victims and not the perpetrators.
When I was a police officer, both military and civilian, I witnessed several incidents involving citizens using weapons to protect their property or lives. They were well within their right to do so and committed no crime in doing so. However, the left would have you believe that in doing so they were in the wrong. We need to remember that, unfortunately there are times when it is the only solution to protect ourselves and our loved ones.
George H. Barrett
Belton