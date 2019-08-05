I primarily shop at HEB because it’s local.
What do we know about the use of this chemical (chlorpyrifos), on the produce that is sold at HEB? It is linked to all sorts of cognitive issues primarily amongst children.
The Trump administration ended restrictions on use of this chemical. Please help in getting this information straight for us consumers. https://earthjustice. org/features/what-you-need-to-know-about-chlorpyrifos.
Does Blackland Research Center use it?
If so, it’s in our water supply.
Doree Collins
Temple