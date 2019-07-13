I looked at the editorial page on June and was completely disgusted by the cartoon of two immigrants seeking asylum that died and then using it for political purposes by putting Democrats in that picture.
You should be ashamed of yourself. Where is your moral compass? Asylum is still legal. My heart goes out to people seeking a better life. My heart goes out to those children that have been kidnapped by Trump and then treated the way they have been.
If you are posting cartoons please post something funny. This was just disgusting.
Sandra Wiley
Temple
EDITOR’S NOTE: The cartoon depicted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer saying President Trump is “manufacturing a crisis” at the border — which they both said this year when he called for legislation to deal with the issues.