Trump keeps telling us how great he is and how much winning he is doing. He started a trade war with China that will cost U.S. households an extra $2,000 by the end of next year.
He says he and the leader of North Korea write “love” letters to each other. North Korea continues to launch missiles including a nuclear tipped one that can be launched from their submarine that is under construction. That puts the U.S. squarely in North Korea’s sights.
Trump pulled away from the previous Iran deal which all the involved signatories said was working. Now Iran has restarted their production of uranium processing. The U.S.-Iran tensions have increased significantly since 2017 and Iran is involved in Middle East tensions as well.
The trade tension between the U.S. and Europe has just gotten worse as Trump is implementing a 25 percent tax on “agricultural and other products.”
Trump bowed out of the Trans-Pacific Trade agreement and is touting his new trade deal with Japan. Trump did not tell you that under Trump’s “plan,” Japan will now buy fewer dairy products as well as fish and forestry products than they would had not Trump left the Trans-Pacific agreement.
Trump promised a huge infrastructure program in 2017. The House passed legislation, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not passed anything on infrastructure. Actually, the House has passed 200 pieces of legislation. Mitch McConnell has not done anything.
Pamela Neal
Temple