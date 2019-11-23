Since his election, Trump flooded the airwaves about the “immigrant invasion.”
Trump knowingly employed 200 illegal Polish workers. They worked 12-hour shifts with no safety equipment, no benefits, low wages and sometimes no wages. When they complained Trump threatened to have them deported.
The Labor Department investigation led to a judgment against Trump. Trump hired a friend, Donald Sullivan, to help him. Sullivan testified, “Donald told me that he had difficulties …” and “That he had some illegal Polish employees on the job.” Trump quietly settled a class-action lawsuit for $1.375 million. The Trump organization continued to hire illegal workers as maids, grounds keepers, cooks, etc., in at least eight properties. After being caught again, they “promised” to clean up their act.
Yet they employ a “roving crew of Latin American employees” as masonry and maintenance workers. Trump supervisors told workers to buy fake identity documents on a New York street so they would have something to put in their company files. One worker even presented emails telling him to report to “Bedminster” this past January.
Another worker told investigators that, “if you’re a good worker, papers don’t matter.” ICE has been conducting raids all over the U.S. continuing to separate children from parents. ICE had no comments when asked why no raids on Trump properties. Wonder why?
Gary Caraway
Salado