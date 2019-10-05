Gov. Greg Abbott must be — if you’ll pardon the pun — sweating bullets about now. Right after the massacre in El Paso he claimed that the time for talk was over and it was time for action.
So, I wonder why we are now stuck in the time to talk and no action is taking place? Perhaps the statement by that legislator from Tyler that it’s our God-given right to carry guns is giving the governor second thoughts.
In the meantime, after El Paso, there was Odessa. Where will gun violence occur next while there is talk, talk, talk?
Ben Liles
Salado