Reading another area “boil water” warning and Temple’s work to improve infrastructure so wastewater spills won’t repeatedly render a park a potential health hazard, I could not resist commenting on your June 19 editorial that describes some U.S. cities as “rotting cesspools of misery” and “third-world hellholes.”
Residents of San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles and New York would be amused by the characterization. “Third World” typically refers to impoverished areas with limited infrastructure.
Annual per capita income in New York City was reported to be $70,000-plus, among the highest in the U.S. and well above the $42,000 for Bell County. New York City has world class public transportation. A person can travel nearly anywhere in the city by public transit on subways and buses. LaGuardia and JFK international airports are within the city and Newark is just across the river. Commuters can travel by rail from Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.
New York City provides a billion gallons of drinking water to over 10 million people every day. Its water was recently voted the best tasting tap water in New York State. The city is hardly impoverished. Its infrastructure serves not only 8 million residents of the city but the nearly 63 million tourists who visit yearly. They are drawn by New York’s many museums, theater, orchestra, opera and professional sports teams and by Central Park, an urban oasis.
While your characterization is inaccurate and certainly laughable, it leaves me with a tinge of sadness. For if New York City is so bad, where exactly does that leave us in Bell County?
John A. Cooney
Temple