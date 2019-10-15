I’m an American who isn’t willing to allow my country to be destroyed by hatred, ignorance and the shredding of the fabric of this nation.
This country was founded by immigrants who dissented against British rule. Dissent is an intrinsically American value and to have the person occupying the presidency call it anti-American is an anathema to everything this nation has stood for since its founding.
To have my fellow Americans blame immigrants for their own shortcomings and difficulties is no different than Germany blaming Jews and immigrants for the problems in that country prior to World War II and just as false. It is legal for persecuted people’s to present themselves at a border station and request asylum. I will not support ignoring the law, the inhumane treatment of families fleeing persecution or refusal of Americans to accept personal responsibility for their own shortcomings — blaming of immigrants who for the most part are decent hardworking people who only want to earn a better life.
The strength of America has always been that it is a melting pot of ideas and cultures. This has enabled us to achieve great things in this country and throughout the world.
Donald Trump represents division, hatred and self-serving egotism and it is tearing this country apart. I will not be silent as everything that has truly made this country a great nation is ripped to shreds. You can do as you wish. You have that freedom in this country but remember that the freedoms you enjoy were paid for by the blood of immigrants from cultures throughout the world who came together to build this country and have fought and died to defend it throughout our history.
Greg Lange
Temple