Re: Oct. 12, on the Temple Daily Telegram Faith page.
Yes God can forgive you and has. Thank you Temple Telegram for sharing this article with all who cares about God’s love for them. Thank you, Judge Tammy Kemp for leaving your bench and showing God’s love to Amber Guyger. Keep hugging and telling people about God’s love and forgiveness.
You critics and activists, God has forgiven you regardless whether you want it or not.
Every time a church door is opened to preaching services, the pastor should tell about God’s forgiveness and love for them.
Judge Kemp, keep giving our Bibles and hugs. God never limited when and where to tell about His love.
Cut out this beautiful picture and look at it every time you leave your home to remind you to hug at least one person before you go to bed.
Ray Wilkins
Morgan’s Point Resort