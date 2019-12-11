On behalf of our boards, volunteers and clients, we want to thank you for donations to the Food for Families drive for Operation Feeding Temple.
This organization will distribute the food and money collected to: Churches Touching Lives for Christ, The Love of Christ Ministry, St. Vincent De Paul and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Pantry. We work together to help the hurting in Temple and East Bell County.
We are grateful for 235,000 pounds of food received from you this year. This will help us feed the needy in our area. We appreciate the leadership, time, labor, energy and resources given by so many local businesses, local service clubs and so many individuals who participated in the drive.
Through your compassion and generosity the past 11 years we received from Temple and East Bell 1,435,000 pounds of food. Your consistent, generous and significant support in our mission helped the hurting in our area and through the years.
Our prayer is you and your family will have a wonderful holiday season. Your concern and efforts in this drive will help many more of our neighbors have a brighter season. Without the involvement and caring spirit of Temple and East Bell County, this drive would not have been successful.
Thank you again for your help and may God bless you and yours during 2020.
In Christ’s Love,
Tom Henderson
Belton