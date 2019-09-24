In response to Bennie Trevino’s letter of Sept. 7. I too, had an appointment to see my primary care doctor at Scott & White CDM building and my co-payment was zero.
Like Mr. Trevino, I was early for my appointment to check in. The receptionist then told me I had to pay $174 or I couldn’t see my doctor. When I asked her what the extra $174 was for, I was told that Scott & White now requires this extra fee for use of their facilities! I told her I had insurance and zero co-pay and I wouldn’t and couldn’t pay this fee just to use their facilities to see my doctor.
My appointment was in five minutes so I told the receptionist to tell the doctor I was leaving and why. I haven’t been back since.
There is a word for this experience (paying and extra fee or not being allowed to see my doctor) but I won’t mention it here.
It would be very interesting to hear from others to whom this has happened at Scott & White — having no co-pay, being charged extra (Mr. Trevino was being charged $188 and I was $174) and the reason given for having to pay the extra fee or not being allowed to see your doctor.
I have no complaints about the service from the professionals, just Scott & White and those in charge, do not require this extra fee.
Martha Merath
Temple