Greta Thunberg, the fierce young Swede who’s saving the planet by skipping school (who knew that cutting class and being praised for it would spread like wildfire among teenagers?) said something interesting after her epic sea voyage to the United Nations climate conference recently: “I feel strange when I get applauded by people in power .... because it’s obvious that it’s them I’m criticizing ... it’s quite funny sometimes.”
It’s not funny at all, Greta. Their applause is sincere. The people in power at the U.N., and in the U.S. for that matter, and the environmentalists share the goal of concentrating absolute economic and political power in the hands of a tiny elite of radical socialists.
Forget the birdseed about saving the world — environmentalists are just Stalinists in green uniforms. If Greta were more experienced — or maybe just brighter — she’d see that they’re all on the same side.
Relax Greta, and get back to school — you’ve got a lot of days to make up! The good folks at the U.N. will take it from here.
Tony Howe
Salado