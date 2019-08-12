America is not the “beacon light illuminating the conscience of all the world’s nations”, as the Rev. Harrison stated in his July 1 letter. When the Bible was removed from America’s government, schools, military, churches, and families, “truth” and “light” were removed (Psa 119:105,130; Isa 8:20; John 17:17). Today “darkness covers (America) … and gross darkness the people” (Isa 60:2; John 3:19-21).
Harrison said, “for all that is holy about us,” America must address immigration. The Bible calls a nation that has “forsaken the Lord” a “sinful nation, a people laden with iniquity … evildoers … corrupters” (Isa 1:4)— not “holy.”
God brings national judgments for rejecting His Word. Two of them are moral “madness and blindness” (LGBT, abortion, evolution, etc.) — and loss of border control. “He shall besiege thee in all thy gates .... until thy high ... fenced walls come down … The stranger … within thee shall get above thee” (Deu 28:28, 43, 45, 52; Rom 1:18-32 KJV).
A father and daughter died illegally entering our country. Liberals blame America’s cruel inhumanity. Yet 61 million American babies, “endowed by their Creator” with the “unalienable right” to enter this country — “life” — have been cruelly aborted. With shameless hypocrisy, these same “holy” “beacons” race to legislate the slaying of more children, even after birth.
In 1779 Congress, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson all publicly proclaimed America’s “greatest blessing” to be “the glorious light of the Gospel” of Christ (2 Cor 4:4). They “recommended prayers” that “Almighty God” would “spread the light of Christian knowledge through the remotest corners of the earth.” At its founding, America was a beacon light to the world (Psa 9:17)!
Michael W. Ellis
Belton