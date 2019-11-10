On behalf of Belton Cub Scout Pack 117, I want to say thank you to the area businesses that permitted our scouts to sell popcorn products at their storefronts. These locations include Lowe’s, Temple & Belton Feed and Seed, Tractor Supply Co., CVS and Walgreen’s.
Many local businesses will not support scouting in this important way.
Scouting is a preeminent and unmatched program whose mission is focused on developing good citizenship, character and leadership traits in youth across Central Texas and the United States. The scouting program is steadfast in teaching these important traits that are sorely needed in every aspect of our culture.
Thanks are also extended to every person that purchased Cub Scout popcorn. Selling popcorn teaches scouts important lessons about working hard and earning their own way. Your purchase supports local scouting and provides important opportunities for children that might not otherwise be able to afford to participate.
Calvin Cowan
Temple