What is the deal with my local bank freezing all of my accounts? No prior notification, no information, I am not able to get any answers from anyone. I am thinking that it’s a new law that on a person’s 75th birthday the banks are allowed to freeze accounts. It’s been one month and nine days and my accounts are still frozen and the bank will not contact me and explain.
Can anyone explain why this is happening? Can anyone explain this? An attorney in Temple has told me that no firm in town will help me. I need help in Temple, Texas, and am having no luck.
John W. Stennett
Temple