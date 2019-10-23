As a first time participant in the Day of Caring event (although my employer has offered the opportunity in past years), but because I am “physically challenged” (another way of saying handicapped!), I didn’t feel qualified!
I finally decided to give it a try this year and was impressed by the enthusiasm, acceptance and assistance of everyone involved! Many thanks to the staff at the Boy Scout Camp (particularly Tammy), my fellow team members and organizer at my employer (for making my husband who is my “helper” in events taking outside my normal work environment feel a part of the team) for allowing me the opportunity to participate!
Thank you.
Jeana Hearn
Temple