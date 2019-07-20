Bravo to Don Cillo’s July 3 Letter to the Editor. I, too, have noticed the rapid destruction of Temple’s green space.
I miss the wildflowers, trees and fields that once greeted me in my travels around town — a brief visual respite from daily stressors. Growth is inevitable, but it can be managed to accommodate expanding businesses and fields of wildflowers. Unfortunately, Temple isn’t growing ... it’s sprawling. Fast, cheap and easy sprawl.
There is nothing progressive or enticing about that. I was born here. I loved it here. I used to believe I would die here. No more. Too many communities are planning for a beautiful, sustainable future .... trees and wildflowers included.
Jennifer Wilson
Temple