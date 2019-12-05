Every morning I look forward to reading the Telegram: mainly, the Bible verse for the day; the Lonesome Pine Nursery ad, which is wonderful; the horoscope for the day; obituaries; and letters to the editor.
Thank you Telegram staff!
One reader wrote that President Trump has been “bought” by China and Russia since he’s so chummy with them.
Apparently she has not heard the phrase “keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”
Instead of saying bad things about our president, look for the good things he’s done, and pray for him that the Lord upholds him through all the hate the country is bestowing upon him.
Carol Nesbitt
Belton