My wife and I attended the Salado Legends performance and it was grand. We’ve attended several performances in past years and they just seem to get better and better. Our daughter and great-grandson performed this year, so we had a added reason for attending.
The theme of the show is portraying the beginning of Salado, Texas, and the events that affected its growth in the 1800s. What make this show different than most historical portrayals is that it is a musical. And what a wonderful difference it makes. The performers are all volunteers from all over Bell and surrounding counties. The music is super; a lot of it was written locally. The singers are of all ages and wonderful. Some of the performance is in the audience and on each side of the audience so you have a feeling of being included.
After the show is over, the cast and crew mingles with the audience to interact with us and it was fun to talk with them, particularly the youngsters. They even had a concession stand in the rear where you could purchase food and soft drinks.
Salado Legends is one of four outdoors dramas in the state of Texas to be chosen by the Library of Congress to serve as a record of life at the end of the 19th century. There were 1,090 local legacies that were considered.
George H. Barrett
Belton