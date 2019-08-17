I read in the Aug. 14 Telegram that the 57th Street overpass of Interstate 35 would soon be open.
Apparently it was completed but waiting for a ribbon cutting and pontificating by who knows about the importance of the overpass. How irresponsible is that.
The driving public has put up with traffic delays caused by the construction of I-35 and associated streets. Now instead of opening the overpass and allow traffic to flow smoother because of the overpass, the powers that be delay it for ceremony.
I do not think the motoring public gives a tinkers darn about ceremony — they wanted the overpass open.
Douglas Suhr
Temple