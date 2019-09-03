The letter by Haroldine Early on July 30, asking about our common sense, I think she is confusing ignorance for common sense and prejudice for common sense.
Most of us who are the age that she and I are had a life of hard work, and many times poverty.
Even so we can’t compare that to what black slaves endured. Think what it would be like to be bought as property with no rights.
For those who flee crime in their countries and come here illegally “there, but for the grace of God, go I” or any of us. Where is our compassion when we hold human beings in fenced area with only concrete floors to sleep on?
God/Jesus showed real compassion for us. The border is overwhelmed with the numbers coming in; hire more judges and inspectors to process them. Yeah, it will cost money, but how much is it costing to pay private companies to incarcerate these people? Thank you God, for the mercy and compassion I have been shown.
Mildred Wade
Temple