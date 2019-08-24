“Go back to where you came from.”
Woke up this morning to our president telling leaders and constituents to “go back to where they came from (if they don’t like it).” No president should speak that way to elected officials and voters.
Some like our off-the-beaten-path current president; that he says the things that they have thought for years. However, that sentiment is completely unprofessional. Leaders, especially elected ones, are held to a much higher standard, and our current president fights like an elementary school child on the playground.
Adults, I pray that we all would condemn your children, students, employees and young family members from spouting hateful things like “go back to where you came from” to other children. As adults, we mature, develop tact, positive communication skills and aim to resolve conflict, not incite it. If you’ve held a leadership position, you are held to a greater standard of care.
Regarding “hating the country …” That is a gross over-exaggeration. Let us recall, for those who were displeased with former president Obama, when you vented publicly, did anyone tell you to go back to wherever you came from, or accuse you of hating the nation? No.
You can love your country so much that you want better. We should continually strive for more, not complacency. You can love your country so much, and disagree staunchly with an administration, that you celebrate our democracy.
Please stop telling people to “go back to where they came from.” It sounds ridiculous, ignorant and racist. It is hurtful, unnecessary and uncouth. Let’s strive for better collectively.
Kat Kaliski
Temple