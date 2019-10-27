What do we expect from a good friend?
We want them to be someone we can count on. We want to trust they will be there when we need them. We want to have a history with them so we get to know them and they know us.
We want them to be honest with us, even telling us things we normally wouldn’t like to hear. In return, we want to be able to talk back to this friend and let them know our concerns and hopes and fears and dreams and how we really feel about things in the world.
We don’t want them to slant things in a direction for their own purposes. We want them to play things straight. We want to know they’ll be by our side in 10 and more years. We want them to make us laugh. We want them to tell us things we can learn.
We want them to stand by us when we encounter troubles along the way.
That’s a lot to expect from a friend. But for a true friend, it can’t be any other way. Do you know that for very long time now, we residents of Bell County have had such a good friend? And, that this friend was also there for our parents and grandparents?
They wait for us on our front porch every morning of every day, rain or shine. They are there on holidays. They are there on happy days and sad ones. They are there on days when nothing much happens. Who is this friend? It’s our local newspaper, the Daily Telegram. Thanks for being there, yesterday, today and tomorrow.
Local news matters.
Don Cillo
Temple