Concerning the Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.’s letter on July 1. He sounds like a liberal to me.
I wonder what he thinks Donald Trump has been trying to do since being elected president and fought every step of the way by liberal Democrats. Instead of condemning America, why not blame the ones responsible for causing the trouble at the border? Those thousands of people did not travel thousands of miles without food and water.
It’s not America’s fault someone drowned trying to enter this nation illegally. All those people are illegal and should not be here. Send them home!
George Sievers
Temple