It is amazing how Walmart jumps on the “politically correct” bandwagon against guns.
A quick Google check said that about 40,000 people died of gun related deaths in 2018. I agree that is way too many. However, another Google check says, “more than 88,000 people died from alcohol-related deaths each year in the United States. And alcohol continues to be one of the nation’s most preventable causes of death, second only to tobacco and a poor diet/sedentary lifestyle.”
Will Walmart quit selling alcohol and tobacco? Of course not, those items are “politically correct.” And to show how much Walmart actually cares about preventing people from dying, they have been trying for a long time to sell hard liquor in their stores in Temple.
Walmart should check and see how many people are killed by hammers every year. Maybe they will ban hammers for law-abiding citizens.
Steve Kirkham
Belton