Baylor Scott & White Hospital is supposed to be a not-for-profit hospital. It should accept all incoming patients whether ability to pay is not an option.
I had a doctor’s appointment at the CDM building to see my primary care physician, with a copay of zero. I got there ahead of my designated time to check in. The receptionist said she couldn’t find me. I showed her my Medicare card and she took it to the back for about 8 minutes. She came back and told me I had to pay $188 before I could see my doctor. I told her I wasn’t going to pay it.
Remember that S&W is a teaching hospital. These are people learning how to be doctors and nurses before getting into their field upon completion of their training. I’m not trying to get others to pay my fee. I just want others to know that S&W to me is a for-profit hospital.
If you can’t pay you may not be seen. So be aware where you go for your medical services.
Bennie Trevino
Temple