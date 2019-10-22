I am a nurse practitioner and for the patients I see treated day in and day out, high medical costs can act as a major barrier to care.
When people receive unexpected medical bills or “surprise bills” after they have been treated, it only makes this problem worse. That’s why Congress needs to pass federal legislation to address this issue.
There is a bill in the U.S. Senate called the Stop Surprise Medical Bills Act, S 1531. This bill reflects a lot of the same good practices as the legislation that was passed and signed into law in Texas this past year. One key component of the bill is the inclusion of an independent dispute resolution system. This is basically an arbitration mechanism where the patient, doctor and insurance company can come together and negotiate a fair resolution to the surprise bills.
The independent dispute resolution system will protect patients from surprise billing by facilitating open, transparent negotiations between insurers and providers. Ultimately, this arbitration provides a level playing field that ensures fair payments to keep rural health care strong. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn should back this free-market approach and work to include it in any legislative proposal Congress passes.
Bailey Dent
Temple