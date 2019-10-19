The Telegram article Oct. 4 on page 2A about Comprehensive Health Services taking money, basically for their employees instead of for the migrant children in, shelters upset me. In some cases these facilities were now empty.
It didn’t upset me as much as that the article started with the words “San Benito.” After reading this article twice, I realized that San Benito only was mentioned twice and this was in the start of the article and in the picture with the article. This really upset me as I thought this was just happening in San Benito. In fact, it was happening in other places as well. In my opinion, the article should have began with Florida (CHS’s base location) or the Rio Grande Valley (San Benito’s location) instead of using “San Benito.”
Maybe I’m just being over-protective when it comes to San Benito, my hometown, and which it will always be in my heart even though I have lived in Central Texas for many years.
I do know other San Benito natives live in this area and may not agree with me, which is their right.
Even though Temple is now my second hometown, I would stand up for Temple also if needed.
Thanks for letting me sound off in this letter.
Martha Merath
Temple
Editor’s note: The church mentioned to start the story was in San Benito. Datelines usually list the location where the reporter covered the story.