I have questions for members of Congress involved in the most recent “Thrones of Impeachment” episode. You claim you can’t reveal names of characters involved because you fear for their safety. Who are you trying to impeach, Donald Trump or one of the Clintons? There have been numerous stories about mysterious deaths connected to those who could have testified against the Clintons but none of Trump’s accusers have been harmed.
Maybe you could put that in a future episode, closer to the election. The timing of the impeachment was very lucky. The stories concerning Epstein’s suicide completely vanished from the news.
Question number two. Why is everything being done in secret? If you truly have concrete evidence, this time, you should release it. If you don’t, people might suspect it’s just another attempt to fuel the endless media frenzy. It reminds me of an old saying; never buy a pig in a poke. It’s a warning about a scam used by dishonest people. They would claim to have a pig in a sack but they couldn’t show it to you until after you had paid them. It would turn out to be a lie and once they had your money it was too late. Perhaps this is why you can’t let people see your evidence. You’re afraid once it’s exposed people will realize it’s not a pig, just a big rat. I hope they cancel “Thrones of Impeachment.”
Gene Janicek
Buckholts