Reluctantly I’ve concluded that Donald Trump’s presidency will ultimately prove to be a valuable and healthy lesson for our country. We are discovering whether our Constitution can withstand the almost daily assaults on its basic structure; just how far outside the law a president can go before his hand is called; how much corruption a government can survive; how feckless a Congress can be before our system breaks down; where the governmental cracks and flaws are that need to be filled in, revised, expanded upon and more carefully defined and explained. This lesson has certainly been a hard one.
Extremists of every stripe find encouragement from this administration: neo-Nazis, white supremacists, racists, bigots, homophobes — and they have popped up everywhere. Evidently these people have been hiding away in the country all along, but we are just now realizing it. Now we see just what has obviously been stewing and festering out of sight for a long time. The question is “for how long has this been going on?” And what do we do to combat their noxious ideologies?
The writers of the Constitution knew it was a document which would need tweaking and updating from time to time. But they surely never contemplated our form of government would be so severely tested as this president has done. Owing to their genius and their thorough grounding in Enlightenment principles the document they wrote seems to be withstanding the most severe test it has undergone since the Civil War. Keep your fingers crossed.
Ben Liles
Salado