The Telegram ran a story Oct. 24 about a 1950s-style RV park planned for North Temple that would have facilities featuring a mid-century look. In today’s stormy and uncertain world, the relative calm and stability and civility of the 1950s is an appealing image that many folks long to experience again.
With that in mind, let’s hope that things don’t stop with just an RV park that embodies the spirit of the 1950s. Let’s also bring back a few other things, too. Things like regular passenger airline and rail service from Temple as was available back then. Things like TV entertainment that feature intelligent comedies and compelling dramas that do not simply rely upon themes of death and destruction as exists today.
How about elected officials that do not consider members of another political party to be enemies to conquer. How about motor vehicles that have vibrant colors and interesting shapes again instead of today’s boring boxy look.
How about bringing back the style of journalism practiced by Edward R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite who knew how to deliver stories of substance and not silly infotainment.
In reality, the ’50s had its share of problems and challenges. But for folks who remember those days, anything that can bring back the feel of American prosperity and civility and fun of that era would be a very welcome development.
Sadly, younger Americans who only know of that era by word of mouth or the internet don’t know what they missed out on. Our nation would be greatly served by a return of the best parts of America that were on full display during that very special time.
Don Cillo
Temple