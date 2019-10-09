It is hard to believe that socialism is so popular among Democrats. Every Democrat running for president is in favor of varying degrees of socialism. Socialism has never worked anywhere it has been tried.
Remember the so-called Soviet Union’s real name was the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. If this country votes in socialism it will never be able to return to a free society.
The events that led to this country can never be duplicated. Once the iron hand of socialism takes over there is no turning back. The freedoms we take for granted will be gone.
Quoth the Raven “Nevermore!”
Don McCrea
Temple