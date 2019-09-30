Good grief, what will those Democratic presidential candidates think of next to blame President Trump for?
Former Maryland congressman John Delaney has come up with a doozy, linking the president to the surge of wildfires in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. “The environmental devastation is directly related to Donald Trump’s trade war with China,” the Democratic presidential candidate claimed on Fox News on Aug. 27. Delaney reminded that since U.S. farmers can’t sell soybeans to China it opens the door for Brazil to sell soybeans to China. And that, he said, has led to farmers destroying the Amazon to grow soybeans.
If he’d done his homework he would’ve found that experts who study ancient environments say farmers have been burning the Amazon rainforest for multiple years to increase their agriculture production. The burning was accelerated in 2012 and has gotten out of control in the last year or so, the country’s agriculture minister said. But the wildfires in the Amazon were driven by Brazil’s desire to become a bigger soybean exporter in the global market, not by Trump. The fires began long before Trump’s presidency or trade war with China.
Another misfire from the busy field of Democrats seeking the White House, and this one from a guy who didn’t even qualify for the third debate in Houston.
Harold Reagan
Rockdale