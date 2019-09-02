Concerning the paving of the loop, I understand the reasoning behind the lane closures for personnel and equipment safety, but I was wondering why the lanes have to be closed for such an extended length.
While going on the loop, we’re having to stop probably a mile back from where they are actually doing the paving. And why don’t they stop traffic after an exit ramp instead of just before it.
People stopped and needing to use the exit are stopped from using it when they can clearly see there is no traffic coming towards them and the exit is just a few yards ahead.
Also vehicles stopped cannot see any traffic coming towards them for an extended period of time, shortening the length of closed lane I believe would alleviate that concern.
Thanks.
Robert Sherwood
Temple